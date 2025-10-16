EU unveils pact to boost relations in Mediterranean region

The European Commission on Thursday unveiled a pact to boost relations with other Mediterranean countries, signalling that the bloc is not neglecting its southern neighbours despite the focus on the Ukraine war.

“Trade between the European Union and the rest of the Mediterranean has increased by over 60 per cent in the last five years, our value chains are more and more interconnected, so we should work on a deeper integration,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

The pact was among political deliverables laid out by Ms von der Leyen in July 2024. It aims to develop partnerships in education and the economy, with 17 main initiatives.

The creation of a Mediterranean University is among the highlights. Others include building AI factories across the Mediterranean and a new European firefighting hub in Cyprus, Ms von der Leyen said. “The focus is very much on getting things done,” she added.

EU commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica led consultations with partners that started in early 2025, visiting countries including Lebanon, Egypt, Syria and Morocco. Preventing illegal migration, though not the main aim of the pact, is one of its focal points.

Speaking to The National in July, Ms Suica said Gulf nations were not part of pact, which includes 10 countries, but would be integrated as privileged partners.

“We badly need them to get with us, because their interest is to have peace, security and prosperity in the region,” Ms Suica said at the time. The first EU-GCC energy conference is scheduled in Brussels on December 15.

She also said the rationale behind the pact was the commission's desire to set aside the perception among some Mediterranean states that the bloc was solely focused on supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion in 2022.

The 10 countries are Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia.

Anthony Dworkin, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said the pact was presented as a partnership of equals, which indicates that the EU is making adherence to human rights a condition for engagement.

The bloc should target co-operation on projects that respond to issues of poor governance, a lack of opportunities and a broken social contract, which plague the region, he added.

“Europe can still help make a difference in boosting economic and social rights across the region – but it must look beyond short-term co-operation to act on a wider vision of social change,” said Mr Dworkin.

