EU sets talks with GCC states on strategic partnerships

The EU on Friday said that it had received the mandate to launch negotiations with the Gulf Co-operation Council's six countries on concluding bilateral strategic partnership agreements.

Negotiations will start “as soon as possible,” the EU Commission, the bloc's legislative arm, said. The complementary agreement negotiations are expected to go ahead with UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“There is huge untapped potential in the EU’s relationship with the Gulf region. As of today, we will negotiate bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreements with the six Gulf partners,” the EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday.

The aim of the strategic partnership agreements “is to provide for an ambitious, modern, comprehensive and effective framework for bilateral co-operation tailored to the shared priorities and objectives of the EU and each respective GCC partner,” the press statement read.

Commissioner for trade and economic security Maros Sefcovic said that the agreements would provide a “major boost” to trade and investment relations. The negotiations framework includes a wide range of topics, including foreign and security policy, justice and law enforcement, and trade and investment.

The EU has also struck strategic partnership agreements with allies including Canada in 2016 and Japan in 2019.

European commissioner for trade and economic security Maros Sefcovic expects a 'major boost' to trade and investment relations.

Strategic partnership agreements with GCC countries “will also allow for strengthening our co-operation at regional level to build peace and promote stability and prosperity in the broader Middle East,” said Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica.

The talks will complement existing EU – Gulf co-operation frameworks, including continuing regional and bilateral negotiations on free trade agreements.

The EU and GCC have sought in recent years to revive talks on a free-trade agreement that stalled in 2008. In 2023, the EU was the GCC’s second largest import partner, at €93.8 billion ($102 billion), and fourth-largest export partner, at €76.3 billion.

In April, the UAE and the EU separately agreed to begin talks on a potential free trade deal.

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

