UAE to begin talks with European Union over landmark trade deal

The UAE and the European Union have agreed to begin talks on a potential trade deal, in what would be a landmark agreement for the two parties. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed announced the talks on Thursday evening. "The UAE shares strong and longstanding ties with the European Union and its member states, and today we agreed to launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU," he wrote on X. "Through this agreement, we aim to deepen bilateral relations and promote economic growth for the benefit of our countries and peoples." The talks come at a time of turmoil and uncertainty for global trade, sparked by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which were paused on Wednesday night. The UAE has since the coronavirus pandemic struck a series of trade deals, which it calls Cepas, to boost trading for the benefit of governments, businesses and consumers. A deal with the European Union would be the largest since the Emirates signed a Cepa with India in February 2022. In a statement, the European Commission said President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to President Sheikh Mohamed by phone earlier. "This marks a positive step forward in EU–UAE relations and, alongside the negotiation of broader Strategic Partnership Agreements, can serve as a catalyst for stronger ties between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council," it said. "President von der Leyen emphasised the European Union's strong track record of delivering high-standard trade agreements and building partnerships based on open trade and mutual benefit. "In that spirit, the upcoming negotiations will focus on liberalising trade in goods, services, and investment, while deepening cooperation in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical raw materials." EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will soon return to the UAE to take the talks forward, the EU statement said. "Delivering a modern and ambitious agreement will not only reinforce EU-UAE relations but also contribute to broader regional prosperity," it added. The EU is the UAE’s second-largest global trade partner - India is the first - sharing $67.6 billion in non-oil trade 2024. That was up 3.6 per cent on 2023 and 18.1 per cent more than was recorded in 2022, according to a fact sheet from the UAE's foreign ministry. The EU now accounts for 8.3 per cent of the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade.