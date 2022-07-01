UAE and Indonesia sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

The UAE and Indonesia, the biggest South-East Asian economy, signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on Friday to boost mutual trade between the two nations.

The CEPA heralds a new phase of strategic economic co-operation and will deepen commerce and investment ties between the public and private sector companies from both the UAE and Indonesia.

The agreement covers sectors including trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights, Islamic economics, customs procedures and trade facilitation, economic co-operation, small and medium enterprises, digital commerce, as well as legal requirements and institutional issues, Indonesia's trade ministry said in a statement.

The CEPA is an extension of the robust trade and investment ties relationship between the two countries. Bilateral trade between the UAE and Indonesia reached about $2.5 billion in 2020. The UAE exported goods worth about $1.5bn to Indonesia, while the Southeast Asian country's imports from the UAE amounted to $1bn.

Indonesia is looking to further boost the mutual trade “double or triple it by 2025”, former Indonesia trade minister Muhammad Lutfi told The National in November.

Indonesia is expected to be among the fastest growing Asian economies this year. The International Monetary Fund expects Indonesia’s economy to 5.6 per cent and 6 per cent in 2023. Indonesia economy returned to growth in 2021 following contracting 2.1 per cent in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Emirati-Indonesian relations have grown significantly in recent years, especially after President Sheikh Mohamed's visit to the Asian nation in July 2019.

During Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to the UAE in November 2021, government and the private sector entities signed deals worth billions of dollars in sectors including energy, aviation, financial services, artificial intelligence, agriculture and defence, Mr Lutfi said at the time.

Agreements valued at about $10bn were signed with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund alone, including DP World's deal with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to develop the country's seaports over a period of up to 30 years.

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s federal export credit agency, inked an agreement with state-owned reinsurance services provider Indonesia Re to improve funding access to small and medium enterprises and mid-cap companies to boost exports.

Indonesia also plans conduct a joint study with the UAE to explore the possibility of setting up a joint venture with the Emirates Global Aluminium.

“We would like to see the possibility of Indonesia state enterprise and EGA can co-operate together in order to get the aluminium production in Indonesia. This is one of the opportunities we are looking as well,” Mr Lutfi said in November.

Several Emirati companies are already working on projects in Indonesia.

In 2020, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed a preliminary agreement with Indonesia’s Pertamina and Chandra Asri to explore the possibility of developing a crude-to-petrochemicals complex in Indonesia.

Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar also signed a power-purchase agreement with Indonesia’s state electricity company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara, to develop the country’s first floating solar photovoltaic plant.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is also investing $400m to lead a pre-initial public offering fundraising round by Indonesia's biggest technology company GoTo.

This is the first principal investment by Adia’s private equities department in the technology business in South-East Asia and its largest investment in Indonesia, it said last month.

In March, the UAE invested $10bn with Indonesia Investment Authority to spend on infrastructure and tourism projects in the country.

The country is actively seeking investments into sectors that are vital to the future economy.

“Our digital economy will be an important part of our development,” Mr Lutfi said. “We are worth $40bn at this time and in 2030, we will grow to above $330bn, which is one of the biggest and robust digital economies in South-East Asia."

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-biggest economy, has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and has maintained strong trade momentum despite pandemic-related uncertainties.

The country’s exports are projected to expand at an average annual rate of more than 6 per cent to Dh1.1 trillion ($299bn) by 2030, as it continues to diversify its economy away from oil, Standard Chartered said in a report.

It is currently in CEPA negotiations with South Korea, which is expected to be finalised by the end of 2022. The agreement with South Korea aims to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries to a minimum of $20bn in the next three to five years.

The UAE has also initiated CEPA talks with Georgia and the Philippines to further boost its bilateral trade and investment.