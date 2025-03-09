The UAE's trade deals are expected to add about 2.6 per cent to the country's economy by 2030. Pawan Singh / The National
The UAE’s 20 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements explained

Six are implemented, with remainder awaiting ratification, as country aims for a total of 26 deals

Fareed Rahman
March 09, 2025