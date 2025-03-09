The UAE’s 20 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements explained

The UAE has now formally entered into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/17/uae-and-ukraine-sign-landmark-trade-deal/" target="_blank">Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements</a> with a total of 20 countries, following the signing of a new trade deal with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-central-african-republic-president-as-cepa-is-signed/" target="_blank">Central African Republic</a> on Thursday. Six of these deals – with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/18/uae-india-trade-grows-10-in-the-first-year-since-cepa-deal-was-signed/" target="_blank">India,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/07/01/uae-and-indonesia-sign-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement/" target="_blank">Indonesia,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/03/30/uae-israel-cepa-to-take-effect-on-april-1/" target="_blank">Israel,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/03/03/uae-and-turkey-sign-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement/" target="_blank">Turkey,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/04/27/uae-and-cambodia-conclude-cepa-talks-to-boost-trade-and-investment/" target="_blank">Cambodia </a>and Georgia – are currently implemented and operational, according to data provided by the Ministry of Economy. These are already yielding benefits. Agreements with the remaining 14 countries – Jordan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kenya, Serbia, Ukraine, Vietnam, Mauritius and Central African Republic – are awaiting ratification. The UAE, which aims to boost trade and economic relations with countries around the globe, is working towards signing a total of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/18/uae-india-trade-grows-10-in-the-first-year-since-cepa-deal-was-signed/">26 cepas</a>, as it seeks to attract more investment and diversify its economy. Trade deals are expected to add about 2.6 per cent to the UAE's economy by 2030. Cepas, which aim to reduce tariffs and remove trade bottlenecks through simpler procedures and rules, have already delivered in boosting UAE trade with partner countries since 2022. In 2024, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/25/uaes-first-half-non-oil-foreign-trade-hits-record-381bn-on-growing-cepa-deals/" target="_blank">UAE's non-oil foreign trade</a> hit a record Dh3 trillion ($816.7 billion), up 14.6 per cent year-on-year, as the Emirates continues to diversify its economy and forges <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/01/23/uae-expands-cepa-network-to-shield-economy-amid-trade-risks/" target="_blank">closer trade ties</a> with countries around the globe. Cepas the UAE has signed have contributed Dh135 billion to its non-oil trade with partner nations, an increase of 42 per cent compared to the previous year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on X last month. “In 2021, we set a goal of reaching Dh4 trillion in annual foreign trade by 2031. By the end of 2024, we have already achieved 75 per cent of that target. At this pace, we will reach it years ahead of schedule,” Sheikh Mohammed said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/02/18/uae-and-india-sign-landmark-trade-deal/">The UAE signed its first cepa with India</a> in February 2022, with the agreement taking effect that May. Bilateral non-oil trade surged to $50.5 billion in the following 12 months – a 5.8 per cent annual increase. Israel was the second country with which the UAE signed a cepa, followed by Indonesia and Turkey. A deal with Israel came into effect on April 1, 2023 and is aimed at boosting non-oil bilateral trade to $10 billion by the end of the decade – up from $1.3 billion in 2021, the Ministry of Economy said previously. The UAE and Israel established relations with the Abraham Accords in 2020, and later signed agreements in areas including technology and aviation. A deal with Indonesia, which came into effect in September 2023, is expected to boost the UAE’s non-oil trade with Jakarta to $10 billion by 2027. The agreement with Turkey aims to achieve trade worth $40 billion by 2028, while the deal with Cambodia has a target of $1 billion by 2025 or 2027. This UAE-Cambodia cepa, which entered into force on January 2023, is expected to provide market access to companies operating in both countries, as well as boost investment opportunities and support for small and medium enterprises, according to Ministry of Economy website. The cepa between the UAE and Georgia was signed in 2023 and came into effect in June last year. It is expected to more than triple the total value of non-oil trade between the two countries to $1.5 billion within five years, while adding $3.9 billion to the UAE’s gross domestic product and $291 million to Georgia’s GDP by 2031.