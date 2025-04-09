President Sheikh Mohamed meets Congo leader in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Tuesday met Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, at Qasr Al Bahr in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. Mr Nguesso is on a working visit to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and the leaders discussed boosting trade and investment between their two countries, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships with African nations. The leaders witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Emirates and Brazzaville. The agreement was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Christian Yoka, Minister of Finance of the Republic Congo. Sheikh Mohamed said the agreement will broaden the horizons of economic co-operation between the two nations, which share a common vision for achieving sustainable development. Mr Nguesso said the Congo is keen to enhance its economic partnership with the UAE. The agreement with the Congo will remove non-tariff barriers to trade with duties eliminated over a period of five years on 99.5 per cent of tariff lines for UAE exports and 98 per cent of tariff lines for the Congo exports, Wam reported. The deal is projected to boost bilateral non-oil trade from the $3.1 billion recorded in 2024 to $7.2 billion by 2032. It also follows the signing of three strategic agreements between the countries in 2023, comprising a double taxation avoidance agreement, an investment promotion and protection agreement, and an air transport agreement. Sheikh Mohamed also met President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, on Tuesday. During the meeting, also at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped Mr Sissoco Embalo’s working visit would contribute to advancing co-operation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau. The meeting primarily focused on the economy, trade, investment, and sustainable development, Wam added.