Trump orders 90-day pause on tariffs except for China

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is ordering a 90-day pause on so-called reciprocal tariffs on all countries but China.
"I have authorised a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Mr Trump wrote on social media.
Markets began to rally on Wednesday afternoon following the announcement, as investors' fears about the spillover effects of a wider trade war were temporarily relieved. It comes after US stocks saw their biggest two-day wipeout in history last week, with a combined $6.6 trillion in value erased on Thursday and Friday.
The President said he is raising the tariffs charged to China to 125 per cent in an apparent attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the US and most of the world to one between Washington and Beijing.
"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote.
Mr Trump had previously issued a 104 per cent total tariff on Chinese goods, with China responding with its own 84 per cent levy.
The precise details of Mr Trump's plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear.
The announcement comes after business executives warned of a potential recession caused by the Trump administration's policies and some of the top US trading partners retaliated with their own import taxes.
