People visit a shopping street in Beijing, China where tariffs on US goods are at a high. AFP
People visit a shopping street in Beijing, China where tariffs on US goods are at a high. AFP

Business

China imposes 84% tariff on the US

Move comes after levies by the US on Chinese goods rose to 104 per cent

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

April 09, 2025