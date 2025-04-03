US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to board Marine One at the White House in Washington. EPA
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to board Marine One at the White House in Washington. EPA

News

US

Trump says stocks and US economy will boom with new tariffs, as countries plan response

New levies programme sets off plunge in US and international markets

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

April 03, 2025