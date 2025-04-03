US markets plunge after Trump's tariffs rattle investors

US markets nosedived on Thursday as part of a wider sell-off, with investors concerned by fears that President Donald Trump's sweeping new set of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/02/donald-trump-global-tariffs/" target="_blank">tariffs</a> raise risks of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/03/05/global-stocks-face-uncertainty-amid-trump-trade-war/" target="_blank">global trade war</a>. Mr Trump had announced a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all imports during a White House ceremony on Wednesday. He also announced so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of others, including China, the EU, the UK, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/03/trump-tariffs-uae-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">UAE and Saudi Arabia</a>. “Trump’s tariff announcement was worse than expected,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. “The universal tariff was set to 10 per cent – in line with expectations – but the tariffs imposed to main trade partners are much higher than that: 34 per cent for China, 20 per cent for Europe and some 24 per cent on Japanese imports." The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,192.93 points – or 2.83 per cent – after trading opened on Wall Street. The S&P 500, on track for its worst day since September 2022, was down 3.4 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.8 per cent. “Companies that make up the S&P 500 generate about 40 per cent of their revenue outside of the United States. This leaves Wall Street exposed to potential trade wars that hamper the free flow of goods and services,” said Zain Vawda, market analyst at Oanda. “S&P 500 technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia rely on non-US markets for over half their sales. Given the poor performance by some of them so far in 2025, caution appears to be the only game in town.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/03/21/oil-prices-iran/" target="_blank">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was down 4.42 per cent at $71.64 a barrel at 2.27pm UAE time on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was 4.71 per cent lower at $68.36 a barrel. “Crude oil [WTI] slipped below $70 per barrel on expectation that the tariffs would hammer global growth and demand.” Asian stocks also fell sharply on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunging by about 4.6 per cent in early trading to hit its lowest in about eight months, before recovering slightly later in the day. The 24 per cent tariff on Japanese goods was much higher than expected. Meanwhile, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was also down about 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.64 per cent lower, the Shanghai Composite index was 0.36 per cent lower at 7.25am UAE time. “The market reaction mirrored the downside surprise (or upside surprise in terms of severity of tariffs if you will), with a washout-like downward move in Asia at first,” said Christian Gattiker, head of research at Julius Baer. Leaders in China, the EU and Canada all vowed to impose retaliatory measures against the US in response to Mr Trump's tariffs. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was expected to announce her country's response to the latest duties later on Thursday. China and Vietnam were the targets of some of the harshest tariffs, at 34 per cent and 46 per cent. India will be hit with a 26 per cent tariff while the EU will receive a 20 per cent levy. Pakistan (29 per cent), Israel (17 per cent) and the UK (10 per cent) were also on a list of more than a dozen countries hit by the tariffs. “Traders will likely brake themselves for another few weeks, if not months, of major swings given the severity of the US package and the time consuming nature of negotiations,” Mr Gattiker said. “Although it is unlikely to be the classical ‘sell the rumour, buy the fact’ set-up, there may be some short-term bounce in the cards.” Economists largely agree that Mr Trump's tariffs will raise inflation and weaken economic growth in the US, which will likely lead to lower global growth. One analysis from Oxford Economics expects the uncertainty surrounding trade policy could result in global growth below 2 per cent. "This would still be some way off the technical definition of a global recession – for this to happen, GDP [gross domestic product] growth would need to fall below the rate of world population growth, which is currently about 0.9 per cent in annual terms," wrote Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics. "Nonetheless, it would be the weakest annual growth rate since the global financial crisis, excluding the pandemic period."