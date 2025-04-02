Donald Trump to unveil sweeping set of tariffs as trade war escalates

US President Donald Trump was set to unveil a sweeping new set of tariffs on Wednesday, as world leaders prepare to impose their retaliatory actions.

The White House has provided few details on the structure of the planned tariffs. US media have reported he is considering a flat 20 per cent tariff on most trading partners, with some reports saying the levies could only be applied to specific sectors.

Mr Trump has framed the expected tariffs as reciprocal, arguing the US has been taken advantage of by other countries.

The Middle East has so far not been a focus of Mr Trump's tariff plans. Member states in the Gulf Co-operation Council apply a common external tariff of 5 per cent on most goods.

But in one exchange last month, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused Kuwait of not being thankful enough to the US after it had liberated the emirate from Iraq in 1991. Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al Zain Al Sabah, met Mr Lutnick in Washington last week, assuring him that US taxpayers had no financial burden from the war to liberate Kuwait.

Countries in the region whose currencies are pegged to the US dollar could face stricter monetary policy, with the US Federal Reserve likely to keep interest rates elevated, which could also lead to smaller economic growth and investment.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's aluminium and steel tariffs are expected to have a limited impact on Gulf exports.

Mr Trump has most of his tariff focus on America's three largest trading partners: Canada, Mexico and China. Together, they make up 38.7 per cent of total US trade, according to the Census Bureau.

However, those countries also make up a list of nations with whom the US has the highest goods trading deficits. At roughly $270 billion, the US has its largest goods trade deficit with China, followed by Mexico at $157.2 billion. Data from the US Commerce Department showed the US had a large trade deficit with the European Union and India.

And in February, the US Trade Representative also listed a group of countries it is “particularly interested in” as part of a review on supposed unfair trading practices including Saudi Arabia, G20 countries and “economies that have the largest trade deficits in goods with the United States”.

While Mr Trump has argued his tariffs would improve US industrial competitiveness and reduce the nation's trade deficits, trading partners have responded by threatening to impose retaliatory tariffs of their own.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc has a strong plan to retaliate, while Canada and Mexico are preparing their own measures.

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan

