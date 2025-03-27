Trump’s tariffs to raise car prices and disrupt industry supply chains

US President Donald Trump’s decision to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/03/14/oil-and-asian-stocks-recoup-some-losses-after-tariff-fueled-slump-this-week/" target="_blank">impose 25 per cent tariffs</a> on all imported vehicles and parts is expected to drive up car prices for American consumers, while disrupting supply chains for the industry across North America. Starting April 3, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/27/byd-zooms-past-tesla-to-show-the-world-is-beginning-to-accept-chinese-made-luxury-products/" target="_blank">new tariffs</a> will be levied on complete vehicles and parts entering the US. The move will not only affect foreign car makers but also American companies that use imported components, including Ford Motor and General Motors, which carry out some manufacturing in Canada and Mexico. About half of all cars sold in America last year were imported, according to research firm GlobalData. “It's hard not to interpret this as anything but a cue for higher prices and lower growth, with a soft landing becoming more complicated. Countries most exposed to the new auto tariffs are Slovakia, Mexico, South Korea and Japan,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. Shares of General Motors slumped 6.2 per cent in after-hours trading, while Ford was down nearly 5 per cent. The US-listed shares of Chrysler-parent Stellantis dropped by 4 per cent. Shares of Tesla, which makes all cars sold in the US locally, were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/11/trump-tesla-musk-boycott/" target="_blank">down 1.3 per cent.</a> In Asia, Toyota Motor's stock fell by 2.6 per cent, Honda Motor's by 2.8 per cent and Hyundai Motor's by more than 4 per cent. The US car market recorded continued growth in new-car sales throughout last year, recovering from pandemic-era lows. That was driven by increased vehicle availability, more attractive financial incentives and a significant rise in consumer interest in hybrid models. New vehicle sales reached 15.9 million last year, up 2.2 per cent from 2023, and the highest since 2019, according to data from Wards Intelligence. Car makers initially expected strong sales to continue this year, but the latest tariffs and the removal of tax credits for electric vehicles have increased uncertainty. “The move, aimed at turbocharging domestic car manufacturing, will almost certainly backfire,” said Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory company deVere Group. “It will dent consumer confidence and slow US growth – and it will impact the global economy, compromising America’s credibility as a trading partner." The news has sent shock waves across global markets. Japan's Topix was down 0.50 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.38 per cent lower, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng and India’s BSE Sensex Index were up nearly 1 per cent each at 10.08am UAE time on Thursday. The S&P 500, which tracks the performance of 500 large-cap US companies, closed 1.2 per cent lower on Wednesday. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1 per cent, while contracts for Nasdaq 100 were slightly lower.