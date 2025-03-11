US President Donald Trump said Tesla and its chief executive Elon Musk were being 'illegally and collusively' boycotted because of his politics. AP
Trump says he’s buying Tesla EV to help protect Musk’s ‘baby’

Car maker struggling with protests and backlash against chief executive’s involvement in US government and foreign elections

Cody Combs
Washington

March 11, 2025