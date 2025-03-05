In his speech before a joint session of Congress, US President Donald Trump asked lawmakers to repeal the Chips Act that was passed in 2022. AP
Future

Technology

The chip on Donald Trump’s shoulder: why he despises Biden’s Chips Act

US President called bipartisan semiconductor law a ‘horrible, horrible thing’

Cody Combs
Washington

March 05, 2025