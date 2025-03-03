Why Apple’s investment in the US and Donald Trump's reaction feel familiar

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/24/apple-us-investment-cook-trump/" target="_blank">Apple's recent announcement</a> in which it pledged to invest at least $500 billion in the US over the next four years is proving to be a modern-day Rorschach test for those who support President Donald Trump and those who do not. On the one hand, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/16/what-openai-learned-from-steve-jobs/" target="_blank">Apple</a> press release last week explaining the details of the announcement was politically agnostic. There were hints of jingoism, with chief executive Tim Cook saying the "new pledge builds on Apple’s long history of investing in US innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing", and there was the intangible note of optimism, with Mr Cook adding that he was "bullish on the future of American innovation" – but there was no reference to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/10/trump-penny/" target="_blank">US President</a>. Yet for Mr Trump and his supporters, the Apple announcement was cause for a political victory lap. The President posted on X that Apple's belief in his policies had prompted the investment, "without which they wouldn't be investing 10 cents". Long-time supporters of Mr Trump also highlighted the moment as validation of his much-touted promise to return manufacturing to the US. For those opposed to Mr Trump and his policies, however, there was a lot of room for scepticism. "Just a press release of plans already in place. Nothing to see here but suck-uppery," technology analyst and podcast host Kara Swisher said on Threads, implying that Apple was simply taking advantage of optics, with Mr Cook having met Mr Trump days before the announcement. Others, however, saw room for nuance, while also noting the difficulty of knowing whether Apple will follow through on its recent announcement. "Apple is making a rational business decision based on the policy environment," said Christine McDaniel, a former deputy assistant secretary at the US Treasury Department and senior research fellow with the Mercatus Centre at George Mason University. Ms McDaniel added that Apple is hedging its bets with the recent announcement and hoping for the best amid the promises of tariffs under the Trump administration. "Apple does not report its imports, but a back-of-the-envelope calculation using US customs data and supply chain studies suggests that Apple may be importing tens of billions of dollars worth each year, and likely between $60 to $100 billion each year," she explained. "If that is the case, then a 25 per cent tariff would be equivalent to a $17.5 billion to $25 billion extra tax bill per year. Plus all of the headaches and uncertainty from the exposure of relying on imports." She also noted that Apple is not the first company to make lofty promises whose fulfilment can ultimately be difficult to keep track of. "Earmarking is one thing – we will see if it actually materialises. But the announcement is for a certain amount of money over the next four to five years. A lot can happen between now and then." Echoing that cautious optimism while adding a hint of cynicism, Ryan Young, a senior economist for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, suggested Apple was taking a page from its own playbook. "Letting politicians take credit for things is a proven political strategy," he said. "Here, Apple is letting Trump take credit for things Apple was already going to do anyway. "In return, Apple could get tariff exemptions and other favourable treatment from the administration. Apple did something similar in 2020, when they let Trump take credit for an Apple factory that opened in 2013." He said Intel made a similar move with former president Joe Biden's administration when it took credit for a US chip factory that the company was building shortly after the Chips Act passed – but in reality the company had already broken ground on the production plant. "It's not just businesses that benefit from letting politicians take credit for things," he added. "Earlier this year, Canada's and Mexico's governments both convinced Trump to delay tariffs by promising border troops they had already. Mr Young's suggestion that both Apple and its chief executive were trying to fluff Mr Trump's feathers with a style-over-substance approach is not necessarily fanciful. The California-based technology giant has been in this situation before. In his book titled <i>After Steve</i>, reporter and author Tripp Mickle discussed how Mr Cook found himself in a potentially problematic situation with Mr Trump during his first term in the White House, particularly after the President pledged to confront companies that make products in China. "Mr Cook needed to find a way to show Trump that making an iPhone required more than just assembling it on a Chinese factory floor. In fact, US companies supplied many critical iPhone parts," he wrote. "An idea bubbled up through Apple’s communications team. Every year, Apple spent billions of dollars on new machines and assembly processes for US manufacturers that later delivered custom components for future products. What if some of the planned spending was promoted as coming from a special fund to support US manufacturing?" That's exactly what Apple did in Mr Trump's first term. "Apple accelerates US investment and job creation: $350 billion contribution to US economy over next five years," read the company's press release in 2018, which promised to grow US operations and focused on preparing American students for roles in the future economy. "The release didn't state that about 80 per cent of that commitment would have been made as part of Apple's ongoing business," Mr Mickle pointed out in his book. Regardless, several days after Apple's press release came out, Mr Trump gave Apple a major shout-out in his State of the Union address. "Apple has just announced it plans to invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers. This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream," he said. Also during Mr Trump's first term, however, Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn made a promise to build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, only to drastically reduce the scale of the project several years later. As is often the case with politics and big business, making a commitment is easy but following though is difficult and often tough to assess. Yet there are those who see a connection between Mr Trump's campaign themes of "America First" and the recent promises made by big tech companies such as Apple. "The contrast to the last administration’s heavy-handed approach couldn’t be more stark. State governments like Virginia and Texas, which are considering regulating AI [artificial intelligence] and technology, should take note and ensure they don’t undermine even bigger investments in the future," said Taylor Barkley, director of public policy for the Abundance Institute. "Apple’s announcement confirms that the Trump White House’s approach to a light regulatory touch drives investment that benefits Americans."