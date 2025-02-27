The success of DeepSeek is being met with concern in the form of legislation, which seeks to ban the AI chatbot on US government devices. Reuters
The success of DeepSeek is being met with concern in the form of legislation, which seeks to ban the AI chatbot on US government devices. Reuters

Future

Technology

DeepSeek facing potential ban from US government devices

Distrust of chatbot by US Congress echoes that of TikTok

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

February 27, 2025