'Massive cyber attack': Elon Musk says X cut caused by co-ordinated group or country

Users of Elon Musk-owned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/12/hate-speech-and-spam-bots-abound-on-x-under-elon-musk-new-study-shows/" target="_blank">social media platform X</a> were having trouble accessing their accounts on Monday. The site came back online briefly only to go down again. The reason for the cut is not yet clear, but Mr Musk has blamed it on an ongoing "massive" cyber attack. The billionaire owner of X said the platform gets attacked every day but that this latest was "done with a lot of resources". "Either a large, co-ordinated group and/or a country is involved," he said on his account after X came back on line. "Tracing." In response to his post, X user Hassan Sajwani wrote, "They want to silence you and this platform," to which the Mr Musk replied, "Yes." Later on Monday during an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business channel, Mr Musk was asked about the alleged cyber attack. “We’re not sure what happened,” he said. “There was a massive cyber attack trying to bring down the whole system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.” Whatever or the origin of the outage, many around the world were met with a message for several hours on X that read: “Posts aren't loading right now." DownDetector, a website that tracks internet cuts, reported two significant spurts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/" target="_blank">user problems with X </a>between 4am and 11am ET. NetBlocks, which tracks cyber security and digital governance, also confirmed the cut. “X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing international outages, but the incident is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” a post from NetBlocks read. By several estimates, X is used by about 600 million users, making it one of the most popular social media sites globally. It was bought by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/22/elon-musks-call-to-retire-iss-could-shift-the-balance-of-power-in-space/" target="_blank">Tesla and SpaceX tycoon Mr Musk</a> in 2022, who cut staff throughout the company. His<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/05/the-dangerous-bias-at-play-in-elon-musks-attack-on-arab-american-organisations/" target="_blank"> support of US President Donald Trump</a>, coupled with ample posts containing misinformation and disinformation, has thrust X into various controversies, prompting several advertisers to leave the platform, and causing hundreds of thousands of users to flee. X's dominance has also been chipped away at with the debut of Meta's Threads platform and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/" target="_blank">BlueSky</a>, which many consider to be a decentralised version of it. In addition to social networking, X has also ventured into the AI space, by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/18/what-is-grok-3-which-elon-musk-claims-is-the-smartest-ai-on-earth/" target="_blank">incorporating xAI's Grok 3 chatbot</a> into the platform for users signing up for premium services. As of the writing of this article, X appeared to be working, although still occasionally glitchy. X and Elon Musk have not yet posted about the cut to the service.