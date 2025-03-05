Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on February 11. Reuters
Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on February 11. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

The dangerous bias at play in Elon Musk’s attack on Arab-American organisations

Dr James Zogby is the president of the Arab American Institute and a columnist for The National

March 05, 2025