Donald Trump at a "Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event" with Jewish leaders in Washington, on September 19. Reuters
Donald Trump at a "Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event" with Jewish leaders in Washington, on September 19. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Hate crimes in the US point to the depth of divisions plaguing American society

Dr James Zogby is the president of the Arab American Institute and a columnist for The National

September 23, 2024