Elon Musk has described the new AI chatbot Grok 3 as being 'scary smart'. Reuters
Elon Musk has described the new AI chatbot Grok 3 as being 'scary smart'. Reuters

Future

Technology

What is Grok 3, which Elon Musk claims is the ‘smartest AI on Earth’?

Billionaire’s tech company xAI unveils new chatbot it says outperforms the best in the generative AI field

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

February 18, 2025