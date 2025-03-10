Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the US Capitol building on March 5. Getty Images / AFP
Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the US Capitol building on March 5. Getty Images / AFP

Opinion

Elon Musk has a very bad day as investors go into full-blown panic mode

Thomas Watkins is Washington bureau chief at The National

March 10, 2025