Tesla's robotaxi at an unveilling event in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Reuters
Future

Technology

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils driverless robotaxi and says it will cost less than $30,000

Cybercab production to start in 2026

Reuters

October 11, 2024

