Future

Technology

Tesla 'Cybercab' robotaxi: How much does it cost and when will it be released?

Elon Musk says it will solve the 'pain' of today's transportation, which is 'not safe' nor sustainable

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 11, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat