SpaceX owner and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. AP

Elon Musk and Starlink: How the tech tycoon is positioning himself at the heart of global geopolitics

From Ukraine to Iran, the billionaire's satellite network is shaping global connectivity and influencing political dynamics

Sarwat Nasir
October 01, 2024

