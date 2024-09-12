Polaris Dawn: How to watch historic SpaceX private spacewalk

Two passengers on board a private <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/10/spacex-to-launch-four-on-private-mission-for-spacewalk-attempt/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> mission will attempt to perform a spacewalk on Thursday, about 700km above Earth, and could float their way into the history books as the first civilians to perform the daring stunt. Billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/27/polaris-dawn-who-are-the-adventurers-set-to-make-first-civilian-spacewalk/" target="_blank">Jared Isaacman</a> and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, who are part of the Polaris Dawn mission, are expected to step out of their Dragon capsule on Thursday at 1.58pm, UAE time, to begin a two-hour spacewalk. It will be streamed live on SpaceX's website and X platform, with the broadcast set to begin an hour prior to the spacewalk. Polaris Dawn launched on Tuesday as SpaceX's fifth private mission, with one milestone already achieved after the spacecraft carried passengers to an altitude of 1,400km. “Dragon astronauts are now further from Earth than any humans in over half a century,” SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said. On Wednesday, the capsule began gradually descending to enable the passengers to perform the spacewalk. Spacewalks have traditionally been carried out by highly trained astronauts who undergo extensive preparation, often using underwater simulations to mimic the weightlessness of space. These missions typically take place at altitudes of about 400km above Earth, usually at the International Space Station and China's Tiangong space station. “This first private spacewalk, or at least attempting to come out of a spacecraft without using the typical EMU or Orlan suits [worn by Nasa, European and Russian astronauts] is also something that's unique,” Salem Al Marri, director general of the UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, told <i>The National</i> on Tuesday after the mission launched. “We will be watching that as space enthusiasts as well as employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.” The mission was first announced in 2022 as part of the broader Polaris programme, funded by Mr Isaacman, chief executive of payment processing company Shift4. Polaris Dawn, whose crew also includes US Air Force Lt Col Scott Poteet and SpaceX engineer Anna Menon, will also test SpaceX’s Starlink communication system in space for the first time. SpaceX said that once the capsule's hatch is opened, all four passengers would be exposed to the vaccum of space. Mr Isaacman will then exit the craft, while attached to a tether, to perform a series of mobility tests in the new spacesuit that was designed for this mission. When he re-enters the capsule, it will be Ms Gillis's turn for the spacewalk. She will perform the same series of actions as Mr Isaacman. The hatch will close once she is back inside, with the entire spacewalk expected to take two hours.