SpaceX to launch four on private mission for spacewalk attempt

SpaceX is attempting to launch billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/09/spacex-polaris-dawn/" target="_blank">Jared Isaacman</a> and three other passengers on a private mission today at 1.23 pm UAE time from a Florida spaceport. During the five-day mission, called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/27/polaris-dawn-who-are-the-adventurers-set-to-make-first-civilian-spacewalk/" target="_blank">Polaris Dawn</a>, Mr Isaacman, chief executive of payment processing firm Shift4, and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis will carry out a two-hour spacewalk – planned for the third day – the first time civilians will attempt the daring task traditionally performed by astronauts. The flight, which includes US Air Force Lt Col Scott Poteet and SpaceX engineer Anna Menon, will take the passengers as high as 700km above Earth – higher than any human has been since the Apollo missions ended in 1972. SpaceX postponed today's launch attempt by two hours because the weather was only 40 per cent favourable for lift-off, with backup launch opportunities available 24 hours later. The mission has been delayed several times due to its complexity, including late last month when it was pushed back twice due to bad weather and technical issues in the ground systems. Mr Isaacman is a trained pilot with several world records, including one for circumnavigating the globe in a light jet. In 2021, he made headlines as commander of the first all-civilian mission to space. Inspiration4, also launched by SpaceX, carried the billionaire and three other crew members around Earth for three days. Polaris Dawn will be SpaceX's fifth crewed private space mission, with another – Fram2 – scheduled for later this year. Nasa astronauts preparing for a spacewalk train in a swimming pool to create a weightless environment, but these SpaceX passengers trained with a suspension system that helped them experience the sensation of floating in microgravity. The spacewalk is set to be broadcast live on the SpaceX website. The mission was announced in 2022 as part of the broader Polaris programme, funded by Mr Isaacman.