China is planning to build a research station on the lunar surface, which is expected to be completed in the next decade. AFP
Future

Space

UAE's Orbital Space joins China’s ambitious Moon base programme

Company set to develop technology for future lunar missions

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

September 08, 2024

