An artist's impression of the lunar pit on the Mare Tranquillitatis, which houses an accessible cave. Nasa
An artist's impression of the lunar pit on the Mare Tranquillitatis, which houses an accessible cave. Nasa

Future

Space

Moon cave discovery could pave way for lunar base for humans

Scientists believe a cave found on the Moon could house astronauts on future missions

author image
Sarwat Nasir
UAE

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Moon cave discovery could pave way for lunar base for humans

How SpaceX Falcon 9 flight failure could affect future missions

Nasa probe to make closest approach yet to the Sun

Nasa astronauts speak out amid claims they are 'stuck in space'

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

Five dead and more than 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat