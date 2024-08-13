Trump and Musk talk assassination attempt and immigration in X interview

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> sat down with X owner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/" target="_blank">Elon Musk</a> on Monday night for an interview that touched on the assassination attempt against the Republican presidential candidate as well as his views on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/17/republicans-at-the-rnc-are-focusing-on-immigration-what-is-biden-doing-on-the-issue/" target="_blank">immigration</a>. The interview got off to a shaky start, however, with users complaining they were unable to access it. The Trump team posted that the “interview on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/09/venezuela-bans-x-for-10-days-and-blames-elon-musk-for-inciting-hatred/" target="_blank">X</a> is being overwhelmed with listeners logging in”. And once the meeting began, Mr Musk apologised for the late start and blamed a “massive attack” that had overwhelmed the company's system. Mr Trump recounted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/15/butler-trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">attempt on his life</a> in vivid detail, with the presidential hopeful saying the event had reinforced his faith in God. “If I had not turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now – as much as I like you,” Mr Trump told Mr Musk. Mr Musk, a former Trump critic, said the Republican nominee's toughness, as demonstrated by his reaction to last month's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/they-want-america-to-fall-witnesses-describe-chaos-of-shooting-at-trump-rally/" target="_blank">shooting</a>, was critical for national security. “There’s some real tough characters out there,” Mr Musk said. “And if they don’t think the American president is tough, they will do what they want to do.” The conversation between the two men was friendly and did little to shed light on how Mr Trump might handle a second term in the White House – apart from his plans to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-elections/2024/03/17/trump-says-some-immigrants-are-not-people-and-warns-of-bloodbath-if-he-loses/" target="_blank">tackle illegal immigration</a>. During the interview, Mr Trump repeated a debunked claim that the Congo was releasing criminals from jails and sending them to the US. “Elon, what’s happened is unbelievable. You have from Africa, from the Congo. They’re coming from the Congo and 22 people came in from the Congo recently, and they’re murderers,” Mr Trump said. The Trump campaign has been focusing on discrediting his Democratic challenger <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>'s record on the border, with claims that as Vice President, she was responsible for allowing a record number of people into the country illegally. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/06/kamala-harris-democratic-presidential-nomination/" target="_blank">Ms Harris</a> has erased <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/22/will-kamala-harris-win-2024-us-election-poll-predictor-allan-lichtman-assesses-the-race/" target="_blank">Mr Trump's lead in opinion polls</a> and energised Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies, Reuters reported. On Monday morning, Mr Trump returned to X for the first time in a year, posting a video that highlighted his claim that the four criminal prosecutions he faces are politically motivated. He quickly followed with a half-dozen other posts, in a possible indication he will be more active on X from here on. His last X post before Monday was one in August 2023, when he appealed for donations and showed a mugshot after he was booked at an Atlanta jail over felony charges tied to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Mr Trump's access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/11/20/trump-back-on-twitter-its-possible-after-musk-says-he-will-reinstate-account/" target="_blank">restored a month into Mr Musk's ownership of X</a> after being suspended by the platform's previous owners following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/january-6" target="_blank">January 6, 2021,</a> attack on Congress by his supporters. The former president frequently posts on his Truth Social platform, which was launched in February 2022, but his posts there reach a much smaller audience than on X.