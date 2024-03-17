Trump says some immigrants are 'not people' and warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses

Former president Donald Trump increased his dark language at the weekend, warning of a “bloodbath” if he loses the election in November, and saying some immigrants are “not people”.

Mr Trump told a rally in Ohio on Saturday that November's presidential election will be the “most important date” in US history.

The “bloodbath” comment came in the context of the car industry.

“If I don't get elected it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that's going to be the least of it, it's going to be a bloodbath for the country," Mr Trump said.

"That'll be the least of it. But they're not going to sell those cars.”

James Singer, a spokesman for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, accused Mr Trump of intensifying his “threats of political violence".

Mr Biden has previously accused his rival of using increasingly Nazi-like language and of dehumanising other people.

“He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence and his thirst for revenge,” Mr Singer said in a statement.

But Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Mr Trump had clearly been talking about the effects of a second Biden term on the motor industry and broader economy.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively out-of-context editing,” Mr Cheung said.

Mr Trump also continued to criticise Mr Biden over his handling of the US-Mexico border as he described some migrants as less than human.

“In some cases, they’re not people, in my opinion,” he said, apparently referring to young former prisoners.