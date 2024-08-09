Venezuela bans X for 10 days and blames Elon Musk for inciting 'hatred'

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has ordered a 10-day block on access to X in the country, accusing owner Elon Musk of using the social network to promote hatred following the country’s disputed presidential election.

“Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself,” said Mr Maduro in a speech following a march by pro-government groups, claiming Mr Musk “has incited hatred”.

The president signed a resolution that blocked the platform until “they can present their documents”.

Since the July 28 election, Mr Maduro has expressed the need to “regulate” social networks in Venezuela.

He also accused X of being used by his opponents to create political unrest.

Mr Maduro was re-elected in July, though the opposition and many in the international community have criticised the lack of transparency and accused the government of rigging the results.

Widespread protests followed the results, with several demonstrators killed. Venezuelan security forces have launched a crackdown on what authorities say are violent criminals, with Mr Maduro touting more than 2,000 arrests.

An election audit is under way, led by the country's Supreme Tribunal of Justice.

“X out for 10 days! Elon Musk out!” Mr Maduro said in his speech.

Mr Musk and the Venezuelan leader have traded barbs since the election, with the X owner retweeting accounts accusing the president of electoral fraud and engaging in drug trafficking.

“Shame on the dictator Maduro,” Mr Musk said on Monday in a post.

Responding to a video posted on X showing Mr Maduro telling him to “get out”, Mr Musk said: “We will singe his moustache from space!”

Mr Maduro, in return, challenged Mr Musk to a fist-fight.

“You want to fight?” Mr Maduro said during a speech on the day after the election. “Let's do it, Elon Musk. I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you.”

The temporary ban on X represents another swipe at Big Tech, after Mr Maduro this week urged supporters to abandon Meta-owned WhatsApp in favour of Telegram or WeChat. He said the messaging app was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.

