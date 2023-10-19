WhatsApp update will let you log into two accounts at once on same device

Meta has announced that it will soon be letting people with two different WhatsApp accounts be logged into both from one device.

This means if someone has two different numbers, they can toggle between the two on one device. The WhatsApp blog uses the example of a person who has both a work and a personal number.

“Now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place,” reads the blog.

It is set to roll out in the coming weeks.

Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp -- Soon you'll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Meta says users will still need a separate phone number and SIM card (or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM) to set up a second account.

They’ll also need the second phone or its SIM card to receive a one-time passcode that WhatsApp will send via SMS to gain access to the second account on a different device.

After this initial verification, the app will continue to work for both accounts without the second device or SIM.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced a range of small tweaks to make it easier to use.

Back in August, Meta announced a new feature that enables users to share high-definition photos while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

In June, the company introduced Channels – a one-way broadcast tool for administrators to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.

In May, it announced a feature called Chat Lock that lets users have more control over protecting their private conversations.

In the same month, WhatsApp announced an update that will allow people to edit messages after they have been sent.