Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi meets Elon Musk to discuss partnerships in AI

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/03/30/profile-sheikh-tahnoun-bin-zayed-deputy-ruler-of-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, held talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/09/venezuela-bans-x-for-10-days-and-blames-elon-musk-for-inciting-hatred/" target="_blank">Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk</a> to focus on "strategies to strengthen collaborative efforts" in artificial intelligence. "Today, we engaged in discussions with Elon Musk on the latest developments in advanced technology and AI, focusing on strategies to strengthen collaborative efforts," Sheikh Tahnoun, who is also chairman of tech group G42, wrote on X. "Our shared ambition and vision will help to optimise resources and unlock unique opportunities presented by modern technologies. By leveraging these innovations and accelerating their adoption, we can achieve significant advancements in quality of life for all." Sheikh Tahnoun is part of the high-level delegation accompanying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on his official visit to the US. On Tuesday, the UAE and the US outlined the commitment to strengthening ties in advanced technology and innovation. "It highlights their recognition of the associated challenges and risks, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to create regulatory frameworks crucial for driving economic and social development, improving quality of life, and fostering a sustainable and prosperous future," Sheikh Tahnoun wrote on X. In the AI field, Group 42 received investments worth $1.5 billion from Microsoft to help expand its operations. Last week, G42 also unveiled a partnership with global chip maker Nvidia to develop AI solutions aimed at enhancing the accuracy of weather forecasting globally through Earth-2. Sheikh Mohamed met US President Joe Biden at the White House, with Sheikh Tahnoun in attendance. In a social media post, Sheikh Tahnoun said Sheikh Mohamed "remains committed to strengthening the UAE-US strategic partnership, with a focus on knowledge and innovation-driven sectors, ensuring sustainable economic growth and a more prosperous future for both nations". In September, Sheikh Tahnoun was named one of the 100 most influential people in AI in a <i>Time</i> magazine list. He has played a significant role in the UAE's efforts to champion the responsible use of the technology. The UAE's commitment to the field was demonstrated when it established the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2019. The first batch of students to enrol at Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/01/11/artificial-intelligence-to-influence-top-technology-trends-in-major-way-in-next-five-years/">AI university </a>graduated in January 2023. A new Abu Dhabi-developed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/08/08/nvidia-joins-forces-with-hugging-face-to-connect-developers-with-generative-ai-tools/">AI large language model</a> for Arabic was unveiled last year, aiming to bring one of the world's most widely used languages into the AI mainstream. Jais, an open-source bilingual Arabic-English model, was developed by Inception, a unit of G42, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2023/05/15/generative-ai-is-giving-the-uae-a-competitive-edge-in-the-middle-east/">Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence</a> and Silicon Valley-based Cerebras Systems.