Is X down? Outage affects users globally

<u>Users of </u><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/12/hate-speech-and-spam-bots-abound-on-x-under-elon-musk-new-study-shows/" target="_blank"><u>X, the social media platform</u></a><u> owned by Elon Musk, had trouble accessing it on Monday</u>. The reason for the outage is not yet clear. Many around the world were met with a message that read: “posts aren't loading right now”. DownDetector, a website that tracks internet outages, reported two significant spurts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/" target="_blank">user problems with X </a>between 4am and 11am ET. NetBlocks, which tracks cyber security and digital governance, also confirmed the outage. “X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing international outrages, but the incident is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” a post from NetBlocks read. By several estimates, X is used by approximately 600 million users, making it one of the most popular social media sites globally. It was purchased by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/22/elon-musks-call-to-retire-iss-could-shift-the-balance-of-power-in-space/" target="_blank">Tesla and SpaceX tycoon Elon Musk</a> in 2022, who cut staff throughout the company. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/05/the-dangerous-bias-at-play-in-elon-musks-attack-on-arab-american-organisations/" target="_blank">Musk's support of US President Donald Trump</a>, coupled with ample posts containing misinformation and disinformation, has thrust X into various controversies, prompting several advertisers to leave the platform, and causing hundreds of thousands of users to flee. X's dominance has also been chipped away at with the debut of Meta's Threads platform and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/" target="_blank">BlueSky</a>, which many consider to be a decentralised version of X. In addition to social networking, X has also ventured into the AI space, by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/18/what-is-grok-3-which-elon-musk-claims-is-the-smartest-ai-on-earth/" target="_blank">incorporating xAI's Grok 3 chatbot</a> into the platform for users signing up for premium services. As of the writing of this article, X appeared to be working, although still occasionally glitchy. X and Elon Musk have not yet posted about the outage.