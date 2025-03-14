Counters on the New York Stock Exchange. Washington is threatening to impose more duties on EU imports if the bloc retaliates against tariffs announced recently. EPA
Counters on the New York Stock Exchange. Washington is threatening to impose more duties on EU imports if the bloc retaliates against tariffs announced recently. EPA

Business

Markets

Oil and Asian stocks recoup some losses after tariff-fuelled slump this week

S&P 500 has entered correction territory as threat of global trade war escalates, analysts say

John Benny

March 14, 2025