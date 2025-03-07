US President Donald Trump's tariff policy has sparked volatility in oil markets worldwide. EPA
US President Donald Trump's tariff policy has sparked volatility in oil markets worldwide. EPA

Business

Energy

Oil on track for worst weekly loss since October on US tariffs and supply glut

Brent, the benchmark for about two thirds of the world oil, has lost about 5 per cent of its value since last Friday

John Benny

March 07, 2025