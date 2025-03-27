New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium last October. Reuters
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium last October. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

What BYD outpacing Tesla says about global consumer sentiment

Sholto Byrnes is an East Asian affairs columnist for The National

March 27, 2025