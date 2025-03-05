Global stocks face uncertainty amid Trump trade war

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/03/03/us-stocks-retreat-after-trump-confirms-canada-and-mexico-tariffs/" target="_blank">Global stocks</a> are facing uncertain times as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/05/trump-us-stocks/" target="_blank">Trump administration </a>ignited trade wars by imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico and doubling duties on China, which has led to retaliatory responses, with US stocks ending lower on Tuesday. Asian stocks, however, rose on Wednesday, with China, the world’s second largest economy, announcing a bullish growth target for this year despite an escalating trade war with the US. Shanghai’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 0.45 per cent at 10.28am UAE time, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.25 per cent. Shanghai’s composite index also gained 0.32 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.31 per cent, South Korea’s Kosdaq Index was up 1.23 per cent and India’s BSE100 also gained by 1.45 per cent. In the Middle East, Dubai’s DFM general index was down 0.28 per cent and Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX general index was trading lower by 0.17 per cent. Tadawul all share index was also down by 1.58 per cent. “The Chinese government has set its growth target for the year at 5 per cent, in line with 2024, even as it faces an escalating trade war with the US, raising expectations of further stimulus to come,” Daniel Richards, senior economist at Emirates NBD, said in a note on Wednesday. Premier Li Qiang, in a speech at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, also outlined Beijing's plans to issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($179 billion) in ultra-long special treasury bonds this year, up from 1 trillion yuan last year. Separately, Beijing plans to raise 500 billion yuan to recapitalise major state banks, according to a Reuters report. In the US, stock markets closed lower on Tuesday amid new tariffs imposed by Trump administration and concerns on the growth of the economy, with the Nasdaq composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones falling 0.4 per cent, 1.2 per cent, and 1.6 per cent respectively. Economists generally say that tariffs will increase costs for consumers, lead to higher inflation and slow economic growth. US President Donald <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/trade-wars-erupt-trump-hits-canada-mexico-china-with-steep-tariffs-2025-03-04/">Trump's new 25 per cent tariffs</a> on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20 per cent. Retaliatory measures were announced by Canada, which has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports including orange juice and motorcycles, while China has imposed 15 per cent tariffs on a range of US agricultural exports. Mexico has said that it will also respond. “Trump’s tariffs went live yesterday, sending global markets – including the US indices – tumbling, until rumours of a potential rollback started circulating,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said. “High volatility is driving investors toward safe havens like bonds and gold, while the Trump-fuelled rally in the US dollar index has already reversed.” In Europe, Frankfurt’s DAX closed 3.5 per cent lower while the Paris’ CAC lost 1.9 per cent, with concerns about potential US tariffs hitting the EU weighing on sentiment. In the UK, FTSE 100 Index was down by 1.27 per cent. The dollar index closed down 0.9 per cent, with the greenback closing down against most major currencies, while Euro strengthened by 1.3 per cent to 1.0626 “boosted by German plans to amend its constitution in order to boost defence spending”, Mr Richards said. In commodities, oil was trading lower on Wednesday, with Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, down 0.2 per cent at $70.90 per barrel and WTI down 0.56 per cent to $67.88 per barrel at 12.24pm UAE time. The announcement that additional production cuts from some Opec+ members would be rolled back in part from April are weighing on global oil prices along with a heightened concerns around what a trade war would mean for global demand.