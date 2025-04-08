European stocks claw back ground after Trump tariff rout

Stock markets in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/">Europe</a> staged a modest rebound on Tuesday, halting dramatic losses after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>'s tariffs sparked their worst four-day drop since the pandemic. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was up by one per cent on Tuesday as defence, travel and industrial shares improved. The Trump turmoil had wiped around $1.7 trillion off the benchmark European index. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/">Germany</a>'s Dax, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/">Britain</a>'s FTSE 100 and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/">France</a>'s Cac 40 were also up by about one per cent as markets calmed, having dropped several points on Monday. European leaders have sought to cool trade tensions after Mr Trump slapped tariffs on friend and foe alike. Mr Trump's global 10 per cent levy took effect on Saturday, and many countries will be hit by higher rates from Wednesday, such as 20 per cent for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/">EU</a> and 34 per cent for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/">China</a>. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday to warn against escalating a trade war. Ms von der Leyen "called for a negotiated resolution to the current situation, emphasising the need to avoid further escalation," her office said. Beijing has retaliated with a 34 per cent tariff and said it would "fight to the end" if the US does not back down. Mr Trump has threatened a further 50 per cent tariff on China if it refuses to stop pushing back. "I have great respect for China but they can not do this," he said at the White House. EU trade ministers signalled readiness to deploy counter-measures such as taxes on US digital giants. Britain has drawn up a 417-page list of possible products which could face tariffs if Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/">Keir Starmer</a> decides hit back at US goods. The rebound in Europe followed more positive trading sessions in Asia. Investors were trying to gauge whether the market has reached a trough, or if they should brace for further pain to come. Tokyo markets were up more than six percent after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held talks with Mr Trump. Hong Kong gained more than one per cent but was well short of recouping Monday's losses, its worst since 1997.