Germany's Dax was up by about one per cent on Tuesday, along with Britain's FTSE 100 and France's Cac 40. Reuters
Germany's Dax was up by about one per cent on Tuesday, along with Britain's FTSE 100 and France's Cac 40. Reuters

Business

Markets

European stocks claw back ground after Trump tariff rout

Markets stage modest rebound but US-China trade war looms

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

April 08, 2025