European stocks plunge after Trump tariffs

European stock markets plunged on Monday, continuing a market rout spreading from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/asia/" target="_blank">Asia</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> in response to US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s trade tariffs. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>'s FTSE 100 dropped by five per cent in early trading, in a sell-off that began as soon as markets opened on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>'s Dax index was down 6.5 per cent and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a>’s CAC 40 dropped 5.3 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank as much as 6.5 per cent, extending losses after its biggest weekly decline since March 2020. All 20 sectors in the Stoxx 600 fell, with bank, energy and insurance shares among the biggest losers. The losses were the latest sign of economic turmoil caused by Mr Trump's 10 per cent global tariff, which took effect on Saturday. Many countries will be hit by a higher rate from Wednesday, with a 34 per cent levy on China and 20 per cent on members of the EU. The global losses are a “wake-up call” that show there would “only be losers” at the end of any trade war, the German government's chief spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday. “We must now act smartly and act clearly to avoid … escalating a trade war,” he said. Spain's Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said the EU should be open to all forms of retaliation. “We have the proper tools, the necessary tools to respond, so none of them should be discarded at this point,” he told Bloomberg television. “We’re open to negotiations, we’re open to trade, but we will not be naive.” Mr Trump showed no signs of backing down though, saying overnight that he did not want global markets to fall but that “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He said foreign leaders were “dying to make a deal” with the US. In a new research note, a group of analysts for Deutsche Bank said investors were pricing in a “growing probability of a US recession”. US markets were expected to open deep in the red later on Monday. Defence stocks, one of the best-performing industry groups this year, led the drop in Europe as investors built cash by selling winners. Rheinmetall AG lost 10 per cent and Hensoldt AG tumbled 12 per cent.