Asian stocks and oil market rout continues as Trump tariffs take effect

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/08/asian-stocks-rebound-after-heavy-selloff-on-hopes-of-tariff-talks/" target="_blank">Asian stocks</a> fell along with oil prices on Wednesday as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/05/global-markets-nosedive-in-worst-week-since-2020-as-china-hits-back-against-us-tariffs/" target="_blank">US tariffs</a>, including 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods, took affect for about 60 countries and US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/05/global-markets-nosedive-in-worst-week-since-2020-as-china-hits-back-against-us-tariffs/" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>ratcheted up pressure on China. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 4.3 per cent at 9.30am, while most other markets in the region also fell following Tuesday's rebound. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 1.77 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 1.89 per cent and stocks in Taiwan sank further into bear territory, plummeting 5.57 per cent. “Hopes of seeing Donald Trump roll back tariffs before they go live were dashed this morning – along with sentiment across global financial markets,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said. “I won’t say much about yesterday’s rebound: moves of that magnitude – above 2 to 3 per cent – aren’t sustainable unless there’s a clear resolution to the tariff problem.” On Monday, Mr Trump threatened China with a 50 per cent additional duty if it did not drop its 34 per cent retaliatory tariff, which matched the levies he imposed on Beijing last week. China on Tuesday pledged to “fight to the end”, calling the escalation of tariffs “a mistake on top of a mistake”. However, China's main equity measure, the Shanghai Composite Index swung from losses to a small gain of 0.11 per cent over expected support measures from the government, after the sovereign investment fund Central Huijin instructed state-owned companies to prop the market with share purchases. China's vow to “fight to the end” probably includes “massive and unprecedented” measures to keep the economy afloat, including letting the yuan weaken to absorb part of the tariff cost, Ms Ozkardeskaya said. The yuan dropped to its lowest levels since 2007 on Wednesday morning. “Expect rate cuts, liquidity injections and other measures to follow, one after the other, as China digs in,” she added. India’s BSE Sensex Index dropped 0.81 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.37 per cent. Not all Asian nations are retaliating against Mr Trump's levies. South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo told CNN on Tuesday that it will not fight against the 25 per cent tariffs announced. These could hit its export-led economy that sells brands such as Samsung, LG and Hyundai to American consumers. “I think we should, in a very cool way, assess what this 25 per cent means for us, and we should, in a very cool way, negotiate with them,” Mr Han told CNN, adding that he had dispatched his trade minister to Washington. Analysts expect global equity markets to remain volatile, with widespread selling pressure. Concern that retaliatory tariffs between China and the US could lead to a global trade war and hurt economic growth have also shaken oil markets since Mr Trump's announcement last Wednesday, denting crude demand. Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was down 3.72 per cent to $60.48 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading down 4.1 per cent to $57.14 per barrel. The US has raised the average tariff rate on US imports from 2.5 per cent to 24 per cent – levels not seen since the 1930s and 1940s. Some analysts are predicting that a trade war will push the global economy into recession. “These sharp increases [in tariffs] are expected to weigh on trade and economic activity globally, heightening uncertainty around the outcome of any forthcoming negotiations. The current environment also raises the risk of recession across major economies, including the US,” UBP said in its latest report. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, raised the alarm, saying the world is seeing a “classic breakdown” of the major monetary, political and geopolitical orders. “This sort of breakdown occurs only about once in a lifetime, but they have happened many times in history when similar unsustainable conditions were in place,” he said in a post on X.