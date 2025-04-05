A screen shows markets in the red, at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Bloomberg
Global markets nosedive in worst week since 2020 as China hits back against US tariffs

Beijing announced its own additional 34 per cent tariff on US products from April 10 in retaliation against Donald Trump's measures

Deena Kamel
April 05, 2025