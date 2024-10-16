First EU-GCC summit commits to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">European Union</a> and Gulf Co-operation Council leaders met for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/10/16/escalating-middle-east-conflict-to-top-eu-gcc-summit-agenda/" target="_blank"> a joint summit in Brussels</a> on Wednesday, pledging to strengthen political and economic ties. Regional leaders expressed concerns over perceived double standards in how conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East are being addressed. In his opening remarks, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/03/sheikh-mansour-holds-talks-with-qatars-sheikh-tamim-on-sidelines-of-summit/" target="_blank">Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim</a> said the summit was "proof" to both sides' commitment to deepening co-operation. The gathering came two years after EU-GCC relations were relaunched with a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering ties. The first co-operation agreement between the two regions was signed in 1989. Notable attendees included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/10/15/eu-and-gcc-leaders-to-strengthen-security-and-economic-ties-at-inaugural-summit/" target="_blank">Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman</a>. The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance. A draft version of a joint statement included commitments to increase trade and investment, energy co-operation, and to reduce the burden for visa applications from GCC countries. It called for peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The EU has in recent years invested heavily in its diplomatic presence in the region and doubled the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/08/relations-between-eu-and-uae-hold-huge-untapped-potential-says-envoy-lucie-berger/" target="_blank"> number of its delegations </a>to four, in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. In 2023, the EU was the GCC’s second largest import partner, at €93.8 billion ($102 billion), and fourth-largest export partner, at €76.3 billion ($83 billion). Speaking to reporters, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/01/24/belgiums-de-croo-warns-of-risk-to-eus-reputation-over-israel-gaza-war-double-standard/" target="_blank">Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo </a>said the meeting was "long overdue". "It's needed more than ever," he said. "The signal is first of all that we are partners and in many topics we are partners with aligned interests." Economic, diplomatic and security co-operation must be increased, said Sheikh Tamim, who co-hosted the summit because Qatar holds the rotating presidency of the GCC. "We hope this will contribute to promoting the principle of justice and international legitimacy, far from any <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/trending-middle-east/2024/09/09/queen-rania-condemns-gaza-double-standard-and-filmmaker-voices-support-trending/" target="_blank">double standards </a>which undermine collective security upon which the whole international community has agreed as the basis for peace and security in the world," he said. Both the EU and the Gulf region are witnessing unprecedented turmoil on their doorsteps which they view as major threats to their security – in Ukraine, a country which wants to join the bloc, as well as in Israel, Gaza and Lebanon. While the EU has maintained unity in supporting Ukraine, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/29/eu-divided-over-israel-sanctions-as-west-bank-on-precipice/" target="_blank">it remains divided over the Middle East</a>, over which the bloc has often struggled to agree on common language. Negotiations last weekend following Israeli attacks on a UN peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon, which includes 16 EU contributors, reportedly took 48 hours because of hesitancy from the Czechs over appearing too critical of Israel. They were eventually overcome. In his speech, Sheikh Tamim was also highly critical of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/15/us-could-slow-weapons-to-israel-unless-it-addresses-gaza-humanitarian-crisis-reports-say/" target="_blank"> Israel's actions</a> in the Middle East. While she hailed an "absolutely historic" first meeting, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/01/uk-pm-starmer-heads-to-brussels-in-bid-to-improve-eu-relations/" target="_blank">EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen</a> adopted a more cautious tone when addressing Israel's role in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. "Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Hamas-led terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7 have fundamentally undermined regional security in Europe and the Gulf," she said. "We need immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, protection of innocent civilians, humanitarian access and the release of all hostages. Only diplomacy can generate a sustainable pathway for security.” Ms von der Leyen also called on GCC countries to support EU efforts in supporting Ukraine. "I'm confident that we can work together and rely on you to stop this illegal Russian war," she said. "It is a war against universal values, against the right of a sovereign country and its absolute freedom to decide alone on its future." Some European leaders, among them those who have been most vocal about supporting Palestinian rights, acknowledged differences between the EU and the Gulf's approaches to the two conflicts. "What I would like to see [is] having [the] same standards for both," said Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob as he arrived at the summit. "Being impartial – whenever there is a violation of humanitarian and international law, we should act in the same way." Asked whether that was what the EU had done so far, Mr Golob, whose country<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/30/slovenia-set-to-recognise-palestine-in-message-of-peace/" target="_blank"> recognised Palestinian statehood </a>in June, answered: "Unfortunately, we are not there yet." Officials also expressed the hope that Wednesday's meeting would be the first of many. Regional summits between the EU and its partners usually take place every two years. "This summit opens a new, and more ambitious, chapter in our co-operation and this summit will help us to see more eye-to-eye on many of our shared challenges. I hope this will be the first of many meetings between our regions at leaders’ level," said the co-host, European Council President Charles Michel.