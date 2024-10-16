Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, led the UAE delegation at the first GCC-European Union Summit held in Brussels. Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, led the UAE delegation at the first GCC-European Union Summit held in Brussels. Dubai Media OfShow more

News

First EU-GCC summit commits to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties

Two years ago EU-GCC relations were relaunched with a strategic partnership

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

October 16, 2024