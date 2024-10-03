Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was received by Qatar's Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah at Doha airport on Thursday. Photo: Eissa Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was received by Qatar's Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah at Doha airport on Thursday. Photo: Eissa Al Hammadi / Presidential Court

News

UAE

Sheikh Mansour holds talks with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim on sidelines of summit

Meeting takes place during the third Asia Co-operation Dialogue in Doha

The National
Doha

October 03, 2024