Sheikh Mansour holds talks with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim on sidelines of summit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tamim-bin-hamad-al-thani/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim</a>, Emir of Qatar, in Doha on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia Co-operation Dialogue (ACD) summit. During their talks, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Tamim discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern, state news agency Wam reported. They also highlighted the crucial role the ACD summit played in bolstering co-operation between Asian countries to drive sustainable development. Sheikh Mansour represented <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/26/president-sheikh-mohamed-sends-wishes-as-new-school-year-begins/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> at the summit, held under the theme of "Sports Diplomacy". The event was staged against the backdrop of growing regional unrest amid continued Israeli air strikes on Lebanon. Israel has also pledged “powerful strikes” across the Middle East in revenge for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/iran-launches-large-scale-missile-attack-at-israel/" target="_blank">Iranian missile barrage</a> aimed at Tel Aviv. Sheikh Tamim described escalating violence in the Middle East as a "collective genocide" in remarks made at the ACD summit, <i>Reuters</i> reported on Thursday. He condemned Israeli strikes "against the brotherly Lebanese Republic". The attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced a million, according to Lebanon's government. In his opening speech, Sheikh Tamim emphasised the significance of Asia from economic and geopolitical perspectives, noting its pivotal role in global trade and its abundant human and economic resources. He called for greater co-operation among Asian nations in various fields by leveraging strengths, exploring opportunities and fostering sustainable economic development. Sheikh Mansour was received by Qatar's Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah upon landing in Doha earlier on Thursday. His high-level delegation included Ahmed Al Falasi, Minister of Sport, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.