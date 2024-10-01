Iran launches large-scale missile attack on Israel

People take cover behind a vehicle in Tel Aviv. AFP

A rocket flies in the sky above Ashkelon. Reuters

People take shelter during an air raid alert in central Israel. Reuters

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge in Tel Aviv. AFP

Projectiles are intercepted near the city of Baqa al-Gharbiya in northern Israel. AFP

Israel's missile-defence systems intercept rockets above the city of Ashkelon. Reuters

People take cover behind a vehicle in Tel Aviv. AFP

A rocket flies in the sky above Ashkelon. Reuters

People take shelter during an air raid alert in central Israel. Reuters

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge in Tel Aviv. AFP

Projectiles are intercepted near the city of Baqa al-Gharbiya in northern Israel. AFP

Israel's missile-defence systems intercept rockets above the city of Ashkelon. Reuters