Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi on regional tour meets Jordan's Safadi in Amman

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Iranian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/iran-us-indirect-talks-on-hold-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi-says/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> met his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi in Amman on Wednesday, as part of a regional tour that will include Egypt and Turkey. The visit is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/foreign-minister-araghchi-to-visit-saudi-arabia-as-iran-braces-for-israeli-attack/" target="_blank">part of an effort </a>by Tehran “to end genocide, atrocity and aggression”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's representative said in a post on social media network X. Tehran is bracing for Israeli retaliation for the October 1 missile attacks on Israeli military targets, which could further destabilise the Middle East, engulfed in more than a year of war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to limit his country’s<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/15/oil-prices-plunge-on-reports-israel-will-not-target-iranian-energy-facilities/" target="_blank"> response </a>against Iran, sparing the infrastructure for oil production, the heart of Iran's economy, according to US media. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/jordans-first-ambassador-to-israel-warns-of-threat-to-kingdoms-stability-one-year-into-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Jordan</a>, which has a peace treaty with Israel and is allied with the US, played a main role in shooting down some of the Iranian missiles fired against Israel on October 1. Jordanian officials said the military will also not allow Israel to abuse its airspace. <i>The Wall Street Journal </i>reported last week that Jordan is among Arab countries Iran has threatened if they help Israel in the expected strike. Although Jordan and Iran have diplomatic relations, the kingdom has not had an ambassador in Tehran for years because of Amman's objections to Iranian action in the region. Tension between the two escalated two years ago after Jordan accused pro-Iranian militias of involvement in a multibillion dollar a year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/jordan/2023/12/20/jordan-syria-drug-war-captagon-gaza/" target="_blank">narcotics smuggling</a> operation through southern Syria to Jordan. In a rare report on state media, Jordanian television said on Wednesday that security forces have foiled 36 smuggling attempts, mostly from Syria, since the beginning of the year. But it did not give any indication of the quantities of drugs seized or how much is being smuggled. After his visit to Jordan, Mr Araghchi will head to Egypt and Turkey, Iranian state media said. Ties between Israel and Egypt, as well as Israel and Turkey, have been frayed by the Israel-Gaza war. Mr Araghchi's office quoted him on Wednesday as telling UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Iran is ready for a “decisive and regretful” response to any Israeli “adventures”.