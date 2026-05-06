UAE leaders meet at Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, during the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed reviewed the “latest innovations, products, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and readiness of national industries across a range of vital sectors, as well as the use of technology to advance local production”, reported state news agency Wam.

Policymakers, senior government officials and business leaders are gathered at Adnec this week for the four-day summit.

The industrial sector remains a key pillar supporting and diversifying the national economy, Sheikh Mohamed said. Empowering the sector will help to strengthen the foundations for future industries and create more opportunities for Emirati talent, he added.

The President said the high level of participation in the event reflects the progress of the UAE’s industrial sector and its competitive strengths.

“The UAE does not wait for the future but shapes it through the ideas and efforts of its people and ambitious institutions,” Sheikh Mohammed said, Dubai Media Office reported. “Investing in people and empowering national talent with advanced skills and technologies is the path to a more sustainable and distinguished future.”

The event, which runs until Thursday, is expected to generate more than Dh168 billion ($45.7 billion) in offtake agreements.