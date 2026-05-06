UAE leaders meet at Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi

  • President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, left, and Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and managing director of Burjeel Holdings
    Sheikh Mohamed with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, left, and Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and managing director of Burjeel Holdings
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's ambassador to the UAE
    Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's ambassador to the UAE
  • The President with representatives of Emirates Global Aluminium
    The President with representatives of Emirates Global Aluminium
  • Sheikh Mohamed tours the summit at Adnec
    Sheikh Mohamed tours the summit at Adnec
  • Sheikh Mohamed with Dr Al Jaber
    Sheikh Mohamed with Dr Al Jaber
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Also pictured is Sheikh Mohammed, right
    Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Also pictured is Sheikh Mohammed, right
  • Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, left, speaks to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
    Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, left, speaks to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
  • Sheikh Mohamed during his tour of the four-day summit
    Sheikh Mohamed during his tour of the four-day summit

News

UAE

UAE leaders meet at Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praise industrial innovation

The National

May 06, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, during the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed reviewed the “latest innovations, products, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and readiness of national industries across a range of vital sectors, as well as the use of technology to advance local production”, reported state news agency Wam.

Policymakers, senior government officials and business leaders are gathered at Adnec this week for the four-day summit.

The industrial sector remains a key pillar supporting and diversifying the national economy, Sheikh Mohamed said. Empowering the sector will help to strengthen the foundations for future industries and create more opportunities for Emirati talent, he added.

The President said the high level of participation in the event reflects the progress of the UAE’s industrial sector and its competitive strengths.

“The UAE does not wait for the future but shapes it through the ideas and efforts of its people and ambitious institutions,” Sheikh Mohammed said, Dubai Media Office reported. “Investing in people and empowering national talent with advanced skills and technologies is the path to a more sustainable and distinguished future.”

The event, which runs until Thursday, is expected to generate more than Dh168 billion ($45.7 billion) in offtake agreements.

Updated: May 06, 2026, 2:23 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid