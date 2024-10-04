Marwan Muasher, former Jordanian foreign minister, told The National that Israel wants control of Palestinian territories without the people on the land. Reuters
Marwan Muasher, former Jordanian foreign minister, told The National that Israel wants control of Palestinian territories without the people on the land. Reuters

News

MENA

Jordan's first ambassador to Israel warns of threat to kingdom’s stability, one year into Gaza war

Marwan Muasher, who helped negotiate the country’s peace treaty with Israel, says Jordan cannot afford another Palestinian refugee wave