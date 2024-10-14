Iran-US indirect talks 'on hold', Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iranian</a> Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said indirect talks with the US through its intermediary Oman have stopped as Tehran "does not see a basis" for them amid wars and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/middle-east-israel-attack-iran/" target="_blank">heightened tension</a> in the region. Oman is a frequent interlocutor between Iran and western nations, particularly the US, and has played a key role in indirect nuclear talks as well as prisoner swaps. "We do not see a basis for these talks until we can overcome the current crisis and then we will decide whether to start working again or not," Mr Araghchi said in Muscat, Iran's Irna agency reported. Mr Araghchi met Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam in Muscat as part of a visit to Oman, the latest in a series of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/foreign-minister-araghchi-to-visit-saudi-arabia-as-iran-braces-for-israeli-attack/" target="_blank">diplomatic trips</a> in the region following Israel's vow to retaliate against an Iranian missile attack two weeks ago. The Houthis have also launched attacks on Tel Aviv to which Israel responded by hitting Yemen's Hodeidah port, a lifeline for millions of Yemenis who require food and aid assistance. Mr Araghchi also met Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi. Last week, Oman and Iran held <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/11/iran-and-oman-hold-joint-naval-and-land-military-exercises/" target="_blank">joint</a> naval and land forces drills, aiming to enhance combat preparedness of the neighbours who share a maritime border along the Gulf of Oman. “For the time being, the Muscat process is stopped because of special situation in the region," Mr Araghchi said, as fighting rages on in Gaza and Lebanon. Iran is also bracing for Israeli retaliation after the barrage of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/iran-attack-israel-what/" target="_blank">ballistic missiles</a> Iran fired at the country in retaliation to a series of Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed a large part of Hezbollah's leadership, as well as Iranian military commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/funerals-to-be-held-in-iraq-and-iran-for-irgc-general-killed-alongside-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Abbas Nilforoushan</a>. The US is Israel's close ally and major provider of military assistance while Iran backs Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, all of which are fighting Israel. Iran has repeatedly accused the US of assisting Israel in committing genocide and war crimes in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/four-killed-and-scores-injured-in-israeli-air-strike-on-gazas-al-aqsa-hospital-compound/" target="_blank"> Gaza</a> since the conflict began, and has described the October 7 attacks on Israel carried out by militant group Hamas as “a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people”. Mr Araghchi said no message was sent to the US during his regional trip but that Iran's position has been relayed to the West. "Our position is quite clear and we have repeated many times that we do not want war and conflict although we are fully prepared for it," Mr Araghchi said, in a message to the US and European countries. He stressed that diplomacy should be enough to prevent a war with Israel from taking place. "The region is experiencing a state of alert and may be on the verge of large-scale conflicts, and diplomacy is the only way to prevent and avoid major crises," he said. He praised Oman's important role in resolving numerous issues through its mediation. Under new President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran has been indicating a will to return to negotiations with the US to revive a nuclear deal, leading to the lifting of sanctions. Tehran has been accused of enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels since former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018. Mr Araghchi said future decisions on whether to resume indirect talks with the US would be made "after further assessment", as a possible warming of ties between Iran and the West seem more distant than ever given the tension in the region. The EU on Monday imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and groups accused of being involved in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in Ukraine. The minister's regional trip began with a visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/irans-foreign-minister-visits-saudi-arabia-amid-rising-regional-tension/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> last week where he met Saudi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/05/20/saudi-crown-prince-has-delayed-tokyo-trip-says-japanese-government/" target="_blank">Crown Prince</a> Mohammed bin Salman. He also travelled to Qatar and Iraq where discussions were also centred on the need to end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.