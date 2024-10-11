This handout picture released by the Iranian Army Media Office shows Iranian and Omani soldiers taking part in a joint in a military exercise at an undisclosed location in Oman on October 10 2024. AFP
Iran and Oman hold joint naval and land military exercises

The drills were conducted in support of bilateral defence agreements

Robert Tollast
October 11, 2024