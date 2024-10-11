Iran and Oman hold joint naval and land military exercises

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/03/15/sultan-haitham-visits-army-divisions/" target="_blank">Oman</a> and Iran held joint naval and land forces drills on Thursday, aiming to enhance combat preparedness of the neighbours who share a maritime border along the Gulf of Oman. The naval drills were held “to improve combat readiness and implement agreements related to maritime security scenarios,” Mehr news reported. The Jamaran destroyer “along with other surface combat units of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2022/09/02/iran-navy-thwarts-pirate-attack-on-merchant-ship-in-red-sea/" target="_blank">IRGC Navy</a>” took part in the exercises, the goverment-linked outlet in Iran said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/16/us-accuses-iran-of-ignoring-red-sea-distress-call-from-vessel-hit-by-houthi-strike/" target="_blank">Jamaran</a>, a small class of warship known as a corvette, was recently moored at Sultan Qaboos port, according to <i>Tehran Times</i>. The ship, built in 2010 with a crew of about 140, is one of Iran’s more advanced warships, able to carry torpedoes, powerful <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/07/31/hezbollah-threatens-to-attack-infrastructure-in-disputed-mediterranean-gasfield/" target="_blank">C-802 anti-ship missiles</a>, drones and a helicopter. The vessel has frequently patrolled the Arabian Sea during the current regional crisis, following the eruption of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/gaza-israel-war-palestinians/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a> last year. The Jamaran was joined by the Zereh missile boat, a fast attack vessel with a crew of 31, the official IRNA news agency said. The US has accused the Jamaran of failing to respond to a Ukrainian fishing vessel in distress in the Red Sea after it was struck with a Houthi missile. No Omani vessel was named in the naval drills. Land exercises involved Omani helicopter-borne paratroops in an operation dubbed “Mountain Falcons 1”. The <i>Times of Oman</i> showed an army NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopter flying over the mountains in an undisclosed location. On the Iran side, X account Iran Defence spotted Iranian paratroopers from the 65th brigade also taking part in the exercise. Video from the drills appears to show soldiers clearing an urban area of mock enemy fighters. Iran said the exercises involved counterterrorism training. Iran Defence observed that the 65th “previously fought in Oman during the Dhofar war in the 1960-70s, under the previous name of the 23rd brigade," meaning that the unit was part of a coalition involving Britain during Iran's pre-revolution Shah-era. The exercises were among several held involving both forces in recent months. In November, joint naval drills were held, including ships from the IRGC’s navy. Last year, Oman held naval exercises with ships and aircraft from the US Central Command, the US' regional military headquarters.